The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Westhampton Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.0% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $152.22 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $359.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

