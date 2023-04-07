The Westaim Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Westaim in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Westaim’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Shares of Westaim stock opened at C$2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$418.51 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.71. Westaim has a 52 week low of C$2.29 and a 52 week high of C$3.00.

In other Westaim news, Director Parag Shah acquired 273,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$805,983.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,844,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

