The Westaim Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Westaim in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Westaim’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.
Westaim Stock Performance
Shares of Westaim stock opened at C$2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$418.51 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.71. Westaim has a 52 week low of C$2.29 and a 52 week high of C$3.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Westaim
About Westaim
The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.
Read More
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.