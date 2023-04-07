The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,391 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $29.65 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

