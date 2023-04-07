THK Co., Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for THK in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THK’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get THK alerts:

THK Price Performance

OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.14. THK has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

About THK

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.