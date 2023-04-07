Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 357 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $132.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.21. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

