Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 734 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,873 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,826,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,962,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $44.85 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.