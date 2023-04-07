Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 460.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 67.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,148,000 after buying an additional 935,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after acquiring an additional 700,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,187 shares of company stock worth $44,919,811. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.8 %

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $159.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $171.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.