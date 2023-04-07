Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 557 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.