Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

