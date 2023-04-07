Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $485,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 560.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $76.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.89. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.35.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

