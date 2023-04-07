Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.03.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $364.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.65. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.