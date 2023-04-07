Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $667,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,483,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,469,000 after buying an additional 139,059 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,046,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,281,000 after buying an additional 105,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after buying an additional 118,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,481 shares of company stock worth $5,928,025. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger Price Performance

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

Shares of KR stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

