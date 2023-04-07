Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 233 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 975.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 0.5 %

WDAY opened at $196.81 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $235.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of -136.67, a PEG ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.19.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

