Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $115.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

