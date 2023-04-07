Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,014 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,882,000 after buying an additional 51,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

PEG opened at $63.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

