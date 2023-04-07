Traders Buy High Volume of EOG Resources Call Options (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 11,084 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average volume of 7,043 call options.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.11. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.