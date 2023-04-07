Traders Buy High Volume of EOG Resources Call Options (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 11,084 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average volume of 7,043 call options.
EOG Resources Price Performance
Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.11. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EOG Resources Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources
In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
