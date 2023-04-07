Traders Buy High Volume of Johnson & Johnson Call Options (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 54,419 call options on the company. This is an increase of 32% compared to the average daily volume of 41,094 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

JNJ opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $430.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

