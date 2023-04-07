Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 17,748 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,623% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rover Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group Price Performance

ROVR stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.87 million, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.