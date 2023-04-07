Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 17,748 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,623% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rover Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.
Rover Group Price Performance
ROVR stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.87 million, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.
Rover Group Company Profile
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
