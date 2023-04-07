TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.00.

TDG opened at $724.32 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $772.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $731.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $646.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total transaction of $4,454,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,765,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,393 shares of company stock valued at $209,059,496. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

