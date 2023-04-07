TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Raymond James

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TCBK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.57. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.08). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.53 million. Research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 208.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,838 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,824,000 after buying an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after acquiring an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

