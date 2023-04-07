Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of TRUP opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.71. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $36.14 and a 1-year high of $89.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,488,890.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,488,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,150 shares of company stock worth $1,685,227 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Trupanion by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Trupanion by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Further Reading

