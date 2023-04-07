Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.06

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Turners Automotive Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Turners Automotive Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.80, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 12.00.

Turners Automotive Group Company Profile

Turners Automotive Group Limited engages in the automotive retail business in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Automotive Retail, Finance, Credit Management, and Insurance segments. The Automotive Retail segment engages in purchasing and remarketing of motor vehicles, trucks, heavy machinery, and commercial goods.

