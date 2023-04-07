Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.06

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Turners Automotive Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Turners Automotive Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.80, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 12.00.
Turners Automotive Group Company Profile
See Also
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Turners Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turners Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.