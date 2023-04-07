Unique Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.5% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE HD opened at $288.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $292.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.