United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,693 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.25. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.