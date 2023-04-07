United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,278 ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 166,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMDV opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.77. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

