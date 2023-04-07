United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.