United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 1,041 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,496,647,000 after purchasing an additional 129,133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after buying an additional 1,012,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after acquiring an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,651,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Cowen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW opened at $92.67 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average of $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.