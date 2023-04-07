United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 1,471 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,999 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,750 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,116 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 11.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

