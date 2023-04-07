United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,775,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,649,000 after acquiring an additional 193,307 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,502,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,944,000 after acquiring an additional 158,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,307,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,135,000 after acquiring an additional 83,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,482,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,897 shares of company stock valued at $60,695,819. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $208.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $214.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

