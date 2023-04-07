United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,149 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,079 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Shares of MET opened at $59.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

