United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,411 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Price Performance

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

AXP stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.46 and its 200 day moving average is $156.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

