United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 220.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $123.00 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

