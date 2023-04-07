United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 5.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BWA opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.34. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

