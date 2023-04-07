United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $134.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.18 and its 200-day moving average is $137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.