United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,092 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 946.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.97 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $133.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

