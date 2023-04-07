United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 4,499 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

