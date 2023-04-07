United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $318.05 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $356.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.96.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

