United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $281,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Down 1.0 %

Ball stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $89.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BALL. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

