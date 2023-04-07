United Asset Strategies Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFG opened at $93.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

