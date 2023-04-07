United Asset Strategies Inc. Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $165.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

