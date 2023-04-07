UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.4% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,299,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

UNH opened at $512.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.44.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

