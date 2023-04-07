Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading Down 8.9% on Insider Selling

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.9% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $29.52 and last traded at $29.53. 3,410,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 10,690,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

Specifically, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,259,184.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,801,459 shares in the company, valued at $58,259,184.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,394 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,448 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5,564.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,619 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

