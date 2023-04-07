Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,069,827 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 2,736,114 shares.The stock last traded at $35.01 and had previously closed at $35.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Bank of America downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Saturday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

