Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Down 7.1%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. 222,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,339,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Upwork Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $161.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,991 shares of company stock valued at $704,683. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Upwork by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Upwork by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

