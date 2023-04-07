Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.68 and last traded at $130.95. 2,809,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 4,260,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.69.

Valero Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

