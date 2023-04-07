Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

VLY stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2,232.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,836,000 after buying an additional 4,725,214 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 139,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 76,524 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Articles

