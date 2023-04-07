Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,557,000.

VFQY opened at $106.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.72.

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

