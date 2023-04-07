VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 4,810,623 Shares

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 4,810,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $769,699.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,524,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,900.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 4,251,563 shares of VBI Vaccines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $467,671.93.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

VBI Vaccines shares are going to reverse split on Wednesday, April 12th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 12th.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 115.47% and a negative net margin of 10,471.63%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

