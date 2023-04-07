VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 4,810,623 Shares

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 4,810,623 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $769,699.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,524,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,900.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 4,251,563 shares of VBI Vaccines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $467,671.93.

VBI Vaccines Trading Up 12.1 %

VBIV opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.76.

VBI Vaccines’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, April 12th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 12th.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 10,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 115.47%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million. On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

