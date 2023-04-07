Verge Achieves Market Cap of $41.14 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $41.14 million and $1.65 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,898.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00322882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.28 or 0.00563420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00072733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00444307 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,641,338 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

